Lowest EV/EBITDA Ratio in the Application Software Industry Detected in Shares of Synchronoss Tech (SNCR, EBIX, CDK, MSTR, AMSWA)

Below are the three companies in the Application Software industry with the lowest enterprise value to EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) ratios. EV/EBITDA is an important metric used in valuing comparable companies. It is capital structure neutral and generally the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Synchronoss Tech ranks lowest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 4.41. Ebix Inc is next with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 11.27. Cdk Global Inc ranks third lowest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 13.71.

Microstrategy follows with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 15.81, and Amer Software-A rounds out the bottom five with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 18.32.

