Highest Price to Last Quarter Annualized Sales Ratio in the Systems Software Industry Detected in Shares of Servicenow Inc (NOW, DATA, QLYS, RPD, MSFT)

Below are the three companies in the Systems Software industry with the highest Price to Last Quarter Annualized (LQA) Sales ratios. Price/LQA Sales is a valuable metric used to compare comparable companies using the most recent sales data on an annualized basis. Generally, the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company.

Servicenow Inc ranks highest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 6.54. Tableau Softwa-A is next with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 3.94. Qualys Inc ranks third highest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 3.60.

Rapid7 Inc follows with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 3.29, and Microsoft Corp rounds out the top five with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 3.13.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Rapid7 Inc on October 9th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $48.36. Since that recommendation, shares of Rapid7 Inc have risen 18.1%. We continue to monitor Rapid7 Inc for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.