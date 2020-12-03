Shares of Hannon Armstrong Rank the Highest in Terms of Price to Cash Flow in the Mortgage REITs Industry (HASI, MFA, ACRE, NYMT, ARI)

Below are the three companies in the Mortgage REITs industry with the highest price to cash flow ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Hannon Armstrong ranks highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 133.24. Following is Mfa Financial with a a price to cash flow ratio of 17.24. Ares Commercial ranks third highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 12.36.

New York Mtge follows with a a price to cash flow ratio of 10.60, and Apollo Commercia rounds out the top five with a a price to cash flow ratio of 8.83.

