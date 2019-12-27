Relatively High Price to Last Quarter Annualized Sales Ratio Detected in Shares of Hannon Armstrong in the Mortgage REITs Industry (HASI, ORM, DX, MFA, ARI)

Below are the three companies in the Mortgage REITs industry with the highest Price to Last Quarter Annualized (LQA) Sales ratios. Price/LQA Sales is a valuable metric used to compare comparable companies using the most recent sales data on an annualized basis. Generally, the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company.

Hannon Armstrong ranks highest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 3.94. Owens Realty Mor is next with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 3.13. Dynex Capital ranks third highest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 2.54.

Mfa Financial follows with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 1.82, and Apollo Commercia rounds out the top five with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 1.65.

