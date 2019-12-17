Owens Realty Mor is Among the Companies in the Mortgage REITs Industry With the Lowest Debt-to-Capital Ratio (ORM, ARI, STWD, MFA, HASI)

Below are the three companies in the Mortgage REITs industry with the lowest Debt-to-Capital ratios. The debt-to-capital ratio is an important measure of how a company is financing its operations along with some insight into its financial strength, relative to other companies in its industry.

Owens Realty Mor ranks lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 1,364.1%. Apollo Commercia is next with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 4,784.7%. Starwood Propert ranks third lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 6,330.0%.

Mfa Financial follows with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 6,857.9%, and Hannon Armstrong rounds out the bottom five with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 6,896.6%.

