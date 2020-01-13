Highest Price to Cash Flow in the Mortgage REITs Industry Detected in Shares of Hannon Armstrong (HASI, MFA, ACRE, NYMT, ARI)

Below are the three companies in the Mortgage REITs industry with the highest price to cash flow ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Hannon Armstrong ranks highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 139.22. Following is Mfa Financial with a a price to cash flow ratio of 19.19. Ares Commercial ranks third highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 14.70.

New York Mtge follows with a a price to cash flow ratio of 12.74, and Apollo Commercia rounds out the top five with a a price to cash flow ratio of 11.72.

