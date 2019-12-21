Highest Level of Cash in the Mortgage REITs Industry Detected in Shares of Agnc Investment (AGNC, NLY, MFA, TWO, STWD)
Below are the three companies in the Mortgage REITs industry with the highest cash equivalents (CE). Analysts use CE as a measure to compare the cash cushion of companies in the same industry.
Agnc Investment ranks highest with a CE of $1,000. Following is Annaly Capital M with a CE of $707. Mfa Financial ranks third highest with a CE of $450.
Two Harbors Inve follows with a CE of $419, and Starwood Propert rounds out the top five with a CE of $369.
