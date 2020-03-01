Hannon Armstrong has the Highest Price to Forward Sales in the Mortgage REITs Industry (HASI, DX, MFA, ORM, ACRE)

Below are the three companies in the Mortgage REITs industry with the highest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Hannon Armstrong ranks highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 31.52. Following is Dynex Capital with a a price to forward sales ratio of 14.22. Mfa Financial ranks third highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 10.67.

Owens Realty Mor follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 10.20, and Ares Commercial rounds out the top five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 8.92.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Owens Realty Mor on November 8th, 2018 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $19.04. Since that recommendation, shares of Owens Realty Mor have risen 14.2%. We continue to monitor Owens Realty Mor for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.