Relatively High Level of Cash Detected in Shares of Prudentl Finl in the Life & Health Insurance Industry (PRU, MET, AFL, GNW, PFG)
Below are the three companies in the Life & Health Insurance industry with the highest cash equivalents (CE). Analysts use CE as a measure to compare the cash cushion of companies in the same industry.
Prudentl Finl ranks highest with a CE of $14,000. Metlife Inc is next with a CE of $13,000. Aflac Inc ranks third highest with a CE of $3,000.
Genworth Financi follows with a CE of $3,000, and Principal Finl rounds out the top five with a CE of $2,000.
SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Prudentl Finl on September 10th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $85.80. Since that recommendation, shares of Prudentl Finl have risen 10.2%. We continue to monitor Prudentl Finl for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.
Keywords: highest level of cash prudentl finl metlife inc aflac inc genworth financi principal finl