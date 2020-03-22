Highest Level of Cash in the Life & Health Insurance Industry Detected in Shares of Prudentl Finl (PRU, MET, AFL, GNW, LNC)

Below are the three companies in the Life & Health Insurance industry with the highest cash equivalents (CE). Analysts use CE as a measure to compare the cash cushion of companies in the same industry.

Prudentl Finl ranks highest with a CE of $14,000. Following is Metlife Inc with a CE of $13,000. Aflac Inc ranks third highest with a CE of $3,000.

Genworth Financi follows with a CE of $3,000, and Lincoln Natl Crp rounds out the top five with a CE of $2,000.

