Daily Journal is Among the Companies in the Publishing Industry With the Highest Price to Last Quarter Annualized Sales Ratio (DJCO, NYT, NWS, NWSA, MDP)

Below are the three companies in the Publishing industry with the highest Price to Last Quarter Annualized (LQA) Sales ratios. Price/LQA Sales is a valuable metric used to compare comparable companies using the most recent sales data on an annualized basis. Generally, the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company.

Daily Journal ranks highest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 2.33. Following is New York Times-A with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.80. News Corp-Cl B ranks third highest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.25.

News Corp-Cl A follows with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.24, and Meredith Corp rounds out the top five with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.20.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Daily Journal on September 10th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $219.21. Since that recommendation, shares of Daily Journal have risen 29.1%. We continue to monitor Daily Journal for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.