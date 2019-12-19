Shares of Kratos Defense & Rank the Highest in Terms of EV/EBITDA Ratio in the Aerospace & Defense Industry (KTOS, KEYW, MRCY, HEI, CUB)

Below are the three companies in the Aerospace & Defense industry with the highest enterprise value to EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) ratios. EV/EBITDA is an important metric used in valuing comparable companies. It is capital structure neutral and generally the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Kratos Defense & ranks highest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 97.82. Following is Keyw Holding Cor with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 46.98. Mercury Systems ranks third highest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 41.67.

Heico Corp follows with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 33.17, and Cubic Corp rounds out the top five with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 29.97.

