Relatively High Enterprise Value to Sales Ratio Detected in Shares of Transdigm Group in the Aerospace & Defense Industry (TDG, HEI, MRCY, TDY, AVAV)

Below are the three companies in the Aerospace & Defense industry with the highest Enterprise Value (EV) to Sales ratios. EV/Sales gives investors an idea of how much it costs to buy the company's sales and the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Transdigm Group ranks highest with a EV/Sales of 12.39. Following is Heico Corp with a EV/Sales of 9.00. Mercury Systems ranks third highest with a EV/Sales of 8.63.

Teledyne Tech follows with a EV/Sales of 5.38, and Aerovironment In rounds out the top five with a EV/Sales of 4.68.

