Top 5 Companies in the Pharmaceuticals Industry With the Highest Level of Cash (PFE, JNJ, LLY, BMY, MRK)

Below are the three companies in the Pharmaceuticals industry with the highest cash equivalents (CE). Analysts use CE as a measure to compare the cash cushion of companies in the same industry.

Pfizer Inc ranks highest with a CE of $20,000. Johnson&Johnson is next with a CE of $18,000. Eli Lilly & Co ranks third highest with a CE of $14,000.

Bristol-Myer Sqb follows with a CE of $9,000, and Merck & Co rounds out the top five with a CE of $8,000.

