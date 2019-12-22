MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

Top 5 Companies in the Pharmaceuticals Industry With the Highest Level of Cash (PFE, JNJ, LLY, BMY, MRK)

Written on Sun, 12/22/2019 - 5:13am
By David Diaz

Below are the three companies in the Pharmaceuticals industry with the highest cash equivalents (CE). Analysts use CE as a measure to compare the cash cushion of companies in the same industry.

Pfizer Inc ranks highest with a CE of $20,000. Johnson&Johnson is next with a CE of $18,000. Eli Lilly & Co ranks third highest with a CE of $14,000.

Bristol-Myer Sqb follows with a CE of $9,000, and Merck & Co rounds out the top five with a CE of $8,000.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Merck & Co on November 26th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $86.68. Since that recommendation, shares of Merck & Co have risen 5.7%. We continue to monitor Merck & Co for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

Keywords: highest level of cash pfizer inc Johnson&Johnson eli lilly & co bristol-myer sqb Merck & Co

Ticker(s): PFE JNJ LLY BMY MRK

Contact David Diaz