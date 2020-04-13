Shares of Amphastar Pharma Rank the Highest in Terms of Price to Cash Flow in the Pharmaceuticals Industry (AMPH, ZTS, MRK, CTLT, LLY)

Below are the three companies in the Pharmaceuticals industry with the highest price to cash flow ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Amphastar Pharma ranks highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 184.76. Zoetis Inc is next with a a price to cash flow ratio of 56.22. Merck & Co ranks third highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 49.40.

Catalent Inc follows with a a price to cash flow ratio of 44.18, and Eli Lilly & Co rounds out the top five with a a price to cash flow ratio of 33.78.

