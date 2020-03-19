Relatively High EV/EBITDA Ratio Detected in Shares of Amphastar Pharma in the Pharmaceuticals Industry (AMPH, AGN, LLY, ZTS, MRK)

Below are the three companies in the Pharmaceuticals industry with the highest enterprise value to EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) ratios. EV/EBITDA is an important metric used in valuing comparable companies. It is capital structure neutral and generally the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Amphastar Pharma ranks highest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 175.61. Following is Allergan Plc with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 48.35. Eli Lilly & Co ranks third highest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 30.92.

Zoetis Inc follows with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 26.80, and Merck & Co rounds out the top five with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 20.23.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Allergan Plc. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Allergan Plc in search of a potential trend change.