Pfizer Inc is Among the Companies in the Pharmaceuticals Industry With the Highest Level of Cash (PFE, JNJ, LLY, BMY, MRK)
Below are the three companies in the Pharmaceuticals industry with the highest cash equivalents (CE). Analysts use CE as a measure to compare the cash cushion of companies in the same industry.
Pfizer Inc ranks highest with a CE of $20,000. Following is Johnson&Johnson with a CE of $18,000. Eli Lilly & Co ranks third highest with a CE of $14,000.
Bristol-Myer Sqb follows with a CE of $9,000, and Merck & Co rounds out the top five with a CE of $8,000.
SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Bristol-Myer Sqb on August 2nd, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $45.57. Since that recommendation, shares of Bristol-Myer Sqb have risen 46.7%. We continue to monitor Bristol-Myer Sqb for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.
Keywords: highest level of cash pfizer inc Johnson&Johnson eli lilly & co bristol-myer sqb Merck & Co