Highest Level of Cash in the Pharmaceuticals Industry Detected in Shares of Pfizer Inc (PFE, JNJ, LLY, BMY, MRK)

Written on Sun, 03/22/2020 - 5:13am
By Shiri Gupta

Below are the three companies in the Pharmaceuticals industry with the highest cash equivalents (CE). Analysts use CE as a measure to compare the cash cushion of companies in the same industry.

Pfizer Inc ranks highest with a CE of $20,000. Johnson&Johnson is next with a CE of $18,000. Eli Lilly & Co ranks third highest with a CE of $14,000.

Bristol-Myer Sqb follows with a CE of $9,000, and Merck & Co rounds out the top five with a CE of $8,000.

