Highest Level of Cash in the Pharmaceuticals Industry Detected in Shares of Pfizer Inc (PFE, JNJ, LLY, BMY, MRK)
Below are the three companies in the Pharmaceuticals industry with the highest cash equivalents (CE). Analysts use CE as a measure to compare the cash cushion of companies in the same industry.
Pfizer Inc ranks highest with a CE of $20,000. Johnson&Johnson is next with a CE of $18,000. Eli Lilly & Co ranks third highest with a CE of $14,000.
Bristol-Myer Sqb follows with a CE of $9,000, and Merck & Co rounds out the top five with a CE of $8,000.
SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Pfizer Inc and will alert subscribers who have PFE in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.
Keywords: highest level of cash pfizer inc Johnson&Johnson eli lilly & co bristol-myer sqb Merck & Co