Highest EV/EBITDA Ratio in the Pharmaceuticals Industry Detected in Shares of Amphastar Pharma (AMPH, AGN, ZTS, LLY, MRK)

Below are the three companies in the Pharmaceuticals industry with the highest enterprise value to EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) ratios. EV/EBITDA is an important metric used in valuing comparable companies. It is capital structure neutral and generally the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Amphastar Pharma ranks highest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 260.98. Following is Allergan Plc with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 52.55. Zoetis Inc ranks third highest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 31.74.

Eli Lilly & Co follows with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 27.70, and Merck & Co rounds out the top five with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 24.84.

