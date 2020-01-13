Amphastar Pharma has the Highest Price to Cash Flow in the Pharmaceuticals Industry (AMPH, ZTS, MRK, CTLT, LLY)

Below are the three companies in the Pharmaceuticals industry with the highest price to cash flow ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Amphastar Pharma ranks highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 209.33. Zoetis Inc is next with a a price to cash flow ratio of 59.20. Merck & Co ranks third highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 53.61.

Catalent Inc follows with a a price to cash flow ratio of 45.14, and Eli Lilly & Co rounds out the top five with a a price to cash flow ratio of 31.99.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Eli Lilly & Co on October 31st, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $113.34. Since that recommendation, shares of Eli Lilly & Co have risen 21.8%. We continue to monitor Eli Lilly & Co for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.