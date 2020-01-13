Top 5 Companies in the Broadcasting Industry With the Highest Price to Cash Flow (NXST, SSP, TRCO, MEG, HMTV)

Below are the three companies in the Broadcasting industry with the highest price to cash flow ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Nexstar Media-A ranks highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 86.31. Ew Scripps-A is next with a a price to cash flow ratio of 54.41. Tribune Media -A ranks third highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 26.10.

Media General follows with a a price to cash flow ratio of 24.34, and Hemisphere Media rounds out the top five with a a price to cash flow ratio of 24.26.

