Shares of Nexstar Media-A Rank the Highest in Terms of Price to Cash Flow in the Broadcasting Industry (NXST, TRCO, MEG, HMTV, TGNA)

Below are the three companies in the Broadcasting industry with the highest price to cash flow ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Nexstar Media-A ranks highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 44.71. Following is Tribune Media -A with a a price to cash flow ratio of 26.10. Media General ranks third highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 24.34.

Hemisphere Media follows with a a price to cash flow ratio of 15.22, and Tegna Inc rounds out the top five with a a price to cash flow ratio of 8.34.

