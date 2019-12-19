Entercom Comm-A is Among the Companies in the Broadcasting Industry With the Highest EV/EBITDA Ratio (ETM, SSP, DISCA, DISCK, MEG)

Below are the three companies in the Broadcasting industry with the highest enterprise value to EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) ratios. EV/EBITDA is an important metric used in valuing comparable companies. It is capital structure neutral and generally the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Entercom Comm-A ranks highest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 47.25. Ew Scripps-A is next with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 30.84. Discovery Comm-A ranks third highest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 28.57.

Discovery Comm-C follows with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 27.32, and Media General rounds out the top five with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 19.59.

