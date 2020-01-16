MySmarTrend
Relatively Low Debt-to-Capital Ratio Detected in Shares of Henry Schein Inc in the Health Care Distributors Industry (HSIC, MCK, PDCO, ACET, OMI)

Written on Thu, 01/16/2020 - 2:20am
By David Diaz

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Distributors industry with the lowest Debt-to-Capital ratios. The debt-to-capital ratio is an important measure of how a company is financing its operations along with some insight into its financial strength, relative to other companies in its industry.

Henry Schein Inc ranks lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 3,130.2%. Mckesson Corp is next with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 4,041.1%. Patterson Cos ranks third lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 4,346.4%.

Aceto Corp follows with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 4,645.3%, and Owens & Minor rounds out the bottom five with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 4,700.6%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Owens & Minor on December 16th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $5.50. Since that call, shares of Owens & Minor have fallen 7.6%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

