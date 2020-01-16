Relatively Low Debt-to-Capital Ratio Detected in Shares of Henry Schein Inc in the Health Care Distributors Industry (HSIC, MCK, PDCO, ACET, OMI)
Below are the three companies in the Health Care Distributors industry with the lowest Debt-to-Capital ratios. The debt-to-capital ratio is an important measure of how a company is financing its operations along with some insight into its financial strength, relative to other companies in its industry.
Henry Schein Inc ranks lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 3,130.2%. Mckesson Corp is next with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 4,041.1%. Patterson Cos ranks third lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 4,346.4%.
Aceto Corp follows with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 4,645.3%, and Owens & Minor rounds out the bottom five with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 4,700.6%.
SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Owens & Minor on December 16th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $5.50. Since that call, shares of Owens & Minor have fallen 7.6%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.
Keywords: lowest debt-to-capital ratio henry schein inc McKesson Corp patterson cos aceto corp owens & minor