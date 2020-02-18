Henry Schein Inc has the Lowest Debt-to-Capital Ratio in the Health Care Distributors Industry (HSIC, MCK, PDCO, ACET, OMI)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Distributors industry with the lowest Debt-to-Capital ratios. The debt-to-capital ratio is an important measure of how a company is financing its operations along with some insight into its financial strength, relative to other companies in its industry.

Henry Schein Inc ranks lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 3,130.2%. Mckesson Corp is next with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 4,041.1%. Patterson Cos ranks third lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 4,346.4%.

Aceto Corp follows with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 4,645.3%, and Owens & Minor rounds out the bottom five with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 4,700.6%.

