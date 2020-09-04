Royal Gold Inc has the Highest Enterprise Value to Sales Ratio in the Gold Industry (RGLD, NEM, MUX, GORO, CDE)

Below are the three companies in the Gold industry with the highest Enterprise Value (EV) to Sales ratios. EV/Sales gives investors an idea of how much it costs to buy the company's sales and the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Royal Gold Inc ranks highest with a EV/Sales of 14.81. Following is Newmont Mining with a EV/Sales of 3.69. McEwen Mining Inc ranks third highest with a EV/Sales of 2.98.

Gold Resource Corporation follows with a EV/Sales of 1.95, and Coeur Mining Inc rounds out the top five with a EV/Sales of 1.83.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Newmont Mining on March 24th, 2020 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $45.96. Since that recommendation, shares of Newmont Mining have risen 8.7%. We continue to monitor Newmont Mining for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.