Shares of White Mountains Rank the Highest in Terms of Enterprise Value to Sales Ratio in the Property & Casualty Insurance Industry (WTM, MBI, RLI, AGO, ERIE)

Below are the three companies in the Property & Casualty Insurance industry with the highest Enterprise Value (EV) to Sales ratios. EV/Sales gives investors an idea of how much it costs to buy the company's sales and the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

White Mountains ranks highest with a EV/Sales of 12.32. Mbia Inc is next with a EV/Sales of 9.10. Rli Corp ranks third highest with a EV/Sales of 5.19.

Assured Guaranty follows with a EV/Sales of 4.39, and Erie Indemnity-A rounds out the top five with a EV/Sales of 3.99.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Erie Indemnity-A on July 29th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $232.05. Since that call, shares of Erie Indemnity-A have fallen 28.4%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.