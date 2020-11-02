Relatively High Enterprise Value to Sales Ratio Detected in Shares of White Mountains in the Property & Casualty Insurance Industry (WTM, MBI, RLI, AGO, ERIE)

Below are the three companies in the Property & Casualty Insurance industry with the highest Enterprise Value (EV) to Sales ratios. EV/Sales gives investors an idea of how much it costs to buy the company's sales and the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

White Mountains ranks highest with a EV/Sales of 12.81. Mbia Inc is next with a EV/Sales of 9.13. Rli Corp ranks third highest with a EV/Sales of 5.61.

Assured Guaranty follows with a EV/Sales of 4.25, and Erie Indemnity-A rounds out the top five with a EV/Sales of 3.92.

