Assured Guaranty is Among the Companies in the Property & Casualty Insurance Industry With the Highest Price to Forward Sales (AGO, RLI, MBI, AMSF, CINF)

Below are the three companies in the Property & Casualty Insurance industry with the highest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Assured Guaranty ranks highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 6.57. Rli Corp is next with a a price to forward sales ratio of 4.51. Mbia Inc ranks third highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 3.71.

Amerisafe Inc follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 3.38, and Cincinnati Fin rounds out the top five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 2.88.

