MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

Assured Guaranty is Among the Companies in the Property & Casualty Insurance Industry With the Highest Price to Forward Sales (AGO, RLI, MBI, AMSF, CINF)

Written on Fri, 01/03/2020 - 12:23am
By Amy Schwartz

Below are the three companies in the Property & Casualty Insurance industry with the highest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Assured Guaranty ranks highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 6.57. Rli Corp is next with a a price to forward sales ratio of 4.51. Mbia Inc ranks third highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 3.71.

Amerisafe Inc follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 3.38, and Cincinnati Fin rounds out the top five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 2.88.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Assured Guaranty and will alert subscribers who have AGO in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

Keywords: highest price to forward sales assured guaranty rli corp MBIA Inc amerisafe inc cincinnati fin

Ticker(s): AGO RLI MBI AMSF CINF

Contact Amy Schwartz

Most popular headline

Site off-line | Pressflow

Site off-line

The site is currently not available due to technical problems. Please try again later. Thank you for your understanding.

If you are the maintainer of this site, please check your database settings in the settings.php file and ensure that your hosting provider's database server is running. For more help, see the handbook, or contact your hosting provider.