Dril-Quip Inc is Among the Companies in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Industry With the Lowest Debt-to-Capital Ratio (DRQ, NGS, FI, OIS, MTRX)

Below are the three companies in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry with the lowest Debt-to-Capital ratios. The debt-to-capital ratio is an important measure of how a company is financing its operations along with some insight into its financial strength, relative to other companies in its industry.

Dril-Quip Inc ranks lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 15.4%. Following is Natural Gas Serv with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 16.2%. Frank'S Internat ranks third lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 42.1%.

Oil States Intl follows with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 46.4%, and Matrix Service rounds out the bottom five with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 1,219.2%.

