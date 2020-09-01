Relatively High Enterprise Value to Sales Ratio Detected in Shares of Mastercard Inc-A in the Data Processing & Outsourced Services Industry (MA, V, BKI, PAYX, FISV)

Below are the three companies in the Data Processing & Outsourced Services industry with the highest Enterprise Value (EV) to Sales ratios. EV/Sales gives investors an idea of how much it costs to buy the company's sales and the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Mastercard Inc-A ranks highest with a EV/Sales of 23.72. Following is Visa Inc-Class A with a EV/Sales of 20.46. Black Knight Inc ranks third highest with a EV/Sales of 9.53.

Paychex Inc follows with a EV/Sales of 9.15, and Fiserv Inc rounds out the top five with a EV/Sales of 9.13.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Mastercard Inc-A on November 18th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $280.09. Since that recommendation, shares of Mastercard Inc-A have risen 7.2%. We continue to monitor Mastercard Inc-A for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.