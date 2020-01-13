Highest Price to Cash Flow in the Construction & Engineering Industry Detected in Shares of Mastec Inc (MTZ, PWR, VMI, NVEE, IESC)

Below are the three companies in the Construction & Engineering industry with the highest price to cash flow ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Mastec Inc ranks highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 151.97. Quanta Services is next with a a price to cash flow ratio of 50.16. Valmont Inds ranks third highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 37.14.

Nv5 Global Inc follows with a a price to cash flow ratio of 35.11, and Ies Holdings Inc rounds out the top five with a a price to cash flow ratio of 31.12.

