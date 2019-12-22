Top 5 Companies in the Building Products Industry With the Highest Level of Cash (MAS, AOS, USG, ALLE, FBHS)
Below are the three companies in the Building Products industry with the highest cash equivalents (CE). Analysts use CE as a measure to compare the cash cushion of companies in the same industry.
Masco Corp ranks highest with a CE of $1,000. Smith (A.O.)Corp is next with a CE of $820. Usg Corp ranks third highest with a CE of $493.
Allegion Plc follows with a CE of $466, and Fortune Brands H rounds out the top five with a CE of $323.
