Top 5 Companies in the Building Products Industry With the Highest Level of Cash (MAS, AOS, USG, ALLE, FBHS)
Below are the three companies in the Building Products industry with the highest cash equivalents (CE). Analysts use CE as a measure to compare the cash cushion of companies in the same industry.
Masco Corp ranks highest with a CE of $1,000. Smith (A.O.)Corp is next with a CE of $820. Usg Corp ranks third highest with a CE of $493.
Allegion Plc follows with a CE of $466, and Fortune Brands H rounds out the top five with a CE of $323.
SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Masco Corp and will alert subscribers who have MAS in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.
Keywords: highest level of cash masco corp smith (a.o.)corp usg corp allegion plc fortune brands h