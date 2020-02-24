Top 5 Companies in the Insurance Brokers Industry With the Lowest Price to Last Quarter Annualized Sales Ratio (AJG, MMC, AON, BRO, EHTH)

Below are the three companies in the Insurance Brokers industry with the lowest Price to Last Quarter Annualized (LQA) Sales ratios. Price/LQA Sales is a valuable metric used to compare comparable companies using the most recent sales data on an annualized basis. Generally, the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company.

Arthur J Gallagh ranks lowest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.80. Following is Marsh & Mclennan with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 1.05. Aon Plc ranks third lowest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 1.42.

Brown & Brown follows with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 1.78, and Ehealth Inc rounds out the bottom five with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 3.62.

