Shares of Ehealth Inc Rank the Highest in Terms of Price to Forward Sales in the Insurance Brokers Industry (EHTH, BRO, AON, MMC, AJG)

Below are the three companies in the Insurance Brokers industry with the highest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Ehealth Inc ranks highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 8.01. Brown & Brown is next with a a price to forward sales ratio of 6.18. Aon Plc ranks third highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 4.86.

Marsh & Mclennan follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 3.68, and Arthur J Gallagh rounds out the top five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 2.85.

