Relatively Low Price to Forward Sales Detected in Shares of Arthur J Gallagh in the Insurance Brokers Industry (AJG, MMC, AON, BRO, EHTH)

Below are the three companies in the Insurance Brokers industry with the lowest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Arthur J Gallagh ranks lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 2.09. Following is Marsh & Mclennan with a a price to forward sales ratio of 2.79. Aon Plc ranks third lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 3.49.

Brown & Brown follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 4.74, and Ehealth Inc rounds out the bottom five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 9.31.

