Relatively High Price to Last Quarter Annualized Sales Ratio Detected in Shares of Ehealth Inc in the Insurance Brokers Industry (EHTH, BRO, AON, MMC, AJG)

Below are the three companies in the Insurance Brokers industry with the highest Price to Last Quarter Annualized (LQA) Sales ratios. Price/LQA Sales is a valuable metric used to compare comparable companies using the most recent sales data on an annualized basis. Generally, the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company.

Ehealth Inc ranks highest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 2.63. Brown & Brown is next with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 1.45. Aon Plc ranks third highest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 1.27.

Marsh & Mclennan follows with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 1.01, and Arthur J Gallagh rounds out the top five with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.70.

