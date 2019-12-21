Highest Level of Cash in the Insurance Brokers Industry Detected in Shares of Aon Plc (AON, MMC, AJG, BRO, EHTH)
Below are the three companies in the Insurance Brokers industry with the highest cash equivalents (CE). Analysts use CE as a measure to compare the cash cushion of companies in the same industry.
Aon Plc ranks highest with a CE of $1,000. Marsh & Mclennan is next with a CE of $1,000. Arthur J Gallagh ranks third highest with a CE of $681.
Brown & Brown follows with a CE of $598, and Ehealth Inc rounds out the top five with a CE of $40.
