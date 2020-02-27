Arthur J Gallagh has the Lowest Price to Forward Sales in the Insurance Brokers Industry (AJG, MMC, AON, BRO, EHTH)

Below are the three companies in the Insurance Brokers industry with the lowest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Arthur J Gallagh ranks lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 2.81. Following is Marsh & Mclennan with a a price to forward sales ratio of 3.61. Aon Plc ranks third lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 4.76.

Brown & Brown follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 6.16, and Ehealth Inc rounds out the bottom five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 8.48.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Aon Plc. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Aon Plc in search of a potential trend change.