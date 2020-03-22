Aon Plc is Among the Companies in the Insurance Brokers Industry With the Highest Level of Cash (AON, MMC, AJG, BRO, EHTH)
Below are the three companies in the Insurance Brokers industry with the highest cash equivalents (CE). Analysts use CE as a measure to compare the cash cushion of companies in the same industry.
Aon Plc ranks highest with a CE of $1,000. Following is Marsh & Mclennan with a CE of $1,000. Arthur J Gallagh ranks third highest with a CE of $681.
Brown & Brown follows with a CE of $598, and Ehealth Inc rounds out the top five with a CE of $40.
