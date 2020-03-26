Top 5 Companies in the Financial Exchanges & Data Industry With the Highest Price to Last Quarter Annualized Sales Ratio (MKTX, MSCI, ICE, MCO, FDS)

Below are the three companies in the Financial Exchanges & Data industry with the highest Price to Last Quarter Annualized (LQA) Sales ratios. Price/LQA Sales is a valuable metric used to compare comparable companies using the most recent sales data on an annualized basis. Generally, the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company.

Marketaxess ranks highest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 7.80. Following is Msci Inc with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 4.82. Intercontinental ranks third highest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 2.33.

Moody'S Corp follows with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 2.23, and Factset Research rounds out the top five with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 1.84.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Factset Research on February 27th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $283.18. Since that call, shares of Factset Research have fallen 18.3%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.