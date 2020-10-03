Top 5 Companies in the Financial Exchanges & Data Industry With the Highest Enterprise Value to Sales Ratio (MKTX, MSCI, ICE, MCO, NDAQ)

Below are the three companies in the Financial Exchanges & Data industry with the highest Enterprise Value (EV) to Sales ratios. EV/Sales gives investors an idea of how much it costs to buy the company's sales and the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Marketaxess ranks highest with a EV/Sales of 31.33. Msci Inc is next with a EV/Sales of 18.95. Intercontinental ranks third highest with a EV/Sales of 12.18.

Moody'S Corp follows with a EV/Sales of 10.61, and Nasdaq Inc rounds out the top five with a EV/Sales of 8.35.

