Marketaxess is Among the Companies in the Financial Exchanges & Data Industry With the Highest Price to Last Quarter Annualized Sales Ratio (MKTX, CME, MSCI, ICE, MCO)

Below are the three companies in the Financial Exchanges & Data industry with the highest Price to Last Quarter Annualized (LQA) Sales ratios. Price/LQA Sales is a valuable metric used to compare comparable companies using the most recent sales data on an annualized basis. Generally, the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company.

Marketaxess ranks highest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 8.54. Following is Cme Group Inc with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 5.00. Msci Inc ranks third highest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 4.83.

Intercontinental follows with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 3.07, and Moody'S Corp rounds out the top five with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 2.91.

