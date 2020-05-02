Highest Price to Forward Sales in the Financial Exchanges & Data Industry Detected in Shares of Marketaxess (MKTX, MSCI, CME, ICE, MCO)

Below are the three companies in the Financial Exchanges & Data industry with the highest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Marketaxess ranks highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 26.45. Msci Inc is next with a a price to forward sales ratio of 17.32. Cme Group Inc ranks third highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 16.93.

Intercontinental follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 10.26, and Moody'S Corp rounds out the top five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 10.18.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Marketaxess and will alert subscribers who have MKTX in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.