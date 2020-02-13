Relatively High Price to Cash Flow Detected in Shares of Eog Resources in the Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Industry (EOG, DVN, CNX, CLR, MRO)

Below are the three companies in the Oil & Gas Exploration & Production industry with the highest price to cash flow ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Eog Resources ranks highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 306.99. Devon Energy Co is next with a a price to cash flow ratio of 116.30. Consol Energy ranks third highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 88.55.

Contl Res Inc/Ok follows with a a price to cash flow ratio of 78.25, and Marathon Oil rounds out the top five with a a price to cash flow ratio of 63.67.

