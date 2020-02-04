Shares of Renaissancere Rank the Highest in Terms of Price to Forward Sales in the Reinsurance Industry (RNR, RE, TPRE, RGA, MHLD)

Below are the three companies in the Reinsurance industry with the highest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Renaissancere ranks highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 2.51. Everest Re Group is next with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.95. Third Point Rein ranks third highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.94.

Reinsurance Grou follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.40, and Maiden Holdings rounds out the top five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.03.

