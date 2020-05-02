Relatively High Price to Forward Sales Detected in Shares of Renaissancere in the Reinsurance Industry (RNR, RE, TPRE, RGA, MHLD)

Below are the three companies in the Reinsurance industry with the highest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Renaissancere ranks highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 3.27. Following is Everest Re Group with a a price to forward sales ratio of 1.46. Third Point Rein ranks third highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 1.42.

Reinsurance Grou follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.71, and Maiden Holdings rounds out the top five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.03.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Renaissancere and will alert subscribers who have RNR in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.