Maiden Holdings has the Lowest Price to Forward Sales in the Reinsurance Industry (MHLD, RGA, TPRE, RE, RNR)

Below are the three companies in the Reinsurance industry with the lowest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Maiden Holdings ranks lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.02. Reinsurance Grou is next with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.74. Third Point Rein ranks third lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 1.36.

Everest Re Group follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 1.46, and Renaissancere rounds out the bottom five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 3.20.

