Maiden Holdings is Among the Companies in the Reinsurance Industry With the Lowest Price to Last Quarter Annualized Sales Ratio (MHLD, RGA, TPRE, RE, Y)

Below are the three companies in the Reinsurance industry with the lowest Price to Last Quarter Annualized (LQA) Sales ratios. Price/LQA Sales is a valuable metric used to compare comparable companies using the most recent sales data on an annualized basis. Generally, the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company.

Maiden Holdings ranks lowest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.01. Following is Reinsurance Grou with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.21. Third Point Rein ranks third lowest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.29.

Everest Re Group follows with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.43, and Alleghany Corp rounds out the bottom five with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.48.

